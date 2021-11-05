Expert Connections
FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Suton Paulson

By Caitlin Williams
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Need help with dairy cattle? Call Suton Paulson.

Have a truck that won’t start? Call Suton.

Need a field plowed? You guessed it: Suton can do just about anything that’s asked of him.

The 5th generation farmer is making his mark in Fletcher.

This young man is well-traveled at just 15-years-old.

”I’ve been from California to Maine, to Florida to Washington. I’ve been everywhere,” Suton said.

Dairy cattle has taken him all across the country, meeting new people, making some money and winning big.

”I’ve won 2nd and 1st at world dairy expo and won junior champion at national shows, and won a couple shows at the northern classic,” Suton said.

Suton is also on the milk quality & dairy judging team with Fletcher FFA.

Knowing how to show and milk dairy cattle are skills not many kids in southwest Oklahoma have.

”It’s good, but nobody else knows what I’m ever talking about it,” Suton said. “Most of them think its weird. They didn’t grow up around it.”

But Kashen Urban, Suton’s FFA Advisor, said it’s catching on.

”Younger kids are asking about dairy since hearing about Suton’s success,” Urban said.

As if travelling, showing and caring for dairy cattle aren’t enough, Suton took on showing pigs last year.

”You have to wash and feed them, walk them all the time,” Suton said.

Patience is key when dealing with any kind of animal, but Suton said there are times of frustration, especially with his pigs.

”Walking into the ring and they just bolt off,” Suton said. “I just walk and follow, there’s not much you can do.”

Urban said this student has grown in his FFA career in just the last couple of years, and Suton’s qualities will allow him to excel in agriculture.

”A lot of determination, strong-willed, gets stuff done and does it right, he’s got a really great work ethic,” Urban said.

Another unique thing about Suton: he’s one heck of a mechanic.

He pulled the transmission out of a ‘73 International, got it running and works to restore other trucks at the house.

”You have a problem you know what to do if you’re headed to school or something,” Suton said.

Suton has several years left in FFA, ultimately wanting to run for state office his senior year, and follow in the footsteps of his family before him.

”My great-grandpa on my dad’s side was actually the first president of the first South Dakota FFA Organization,” Suton said.

This week, Suton is in Kentucky for the North American Livestock Expo, representing Oklahoma and Fletcher FFA, showing dairy cattle.

His next pig show is set for New Year’s Eve in Altus.

