First Alert Forecast | 11/5AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the most part, cloud cover has cleared for much of the area. With that being said, a couple areas of stratus clouds have developed early this morning. Visibility for some has also dropped for a few locations as patchy fog has also developed. Likely to see fog remain near those with extra cloud cover through sunrise. A dense fog advisory may be needed but we’ll continue to monitor the trends for now.

Clearing skies are expected into the afternoon. The extra sunshine will allow for temperatures to rise into the mid to low 60s from west to east respectively. South winds at 10 to 15mph. The boys are under the lights once again and kickoff tonight at 7PM will be cooler, so think layers (sweatshirts, jackets, blankets, etc.). Temperatures to start the games will be in the mid 50s before falling into the upper 40s by half. Winds will remain light out of the south at 5 to 15mph.

Overnight, fog will likely develop again for far western counties of southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas as winds will remain light and skies will be clear.

Warmer conditions are expected heading into the weekend as high pressure builds. Many locations will be above average by 5 degrees! Aside from the fog, tomorrow will be sunny and warm. Highs will rise into the low to mid 70s. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

Now don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends 2AM Sunday morning. It is the practice of moving the clocks forward/ backwards to allow for a better use of natural daylight. ‘Fall back’ grants more daylight in the morning hours, where ‘spring forward’ conserves daylight in the evening. Or in theory, we get one extra hour of sleep. So millions of people will now travel home from work mostly or entirely in the dark but on the flip side, their morning commute will include more daylight.

Daylight Saving Time, is also a reminder to do a few things around the house: Checking the batteries in fire alarms/ carbon monoxide detectors. Flipping your mattress, cleaning your furnace or A.C.. Cleaning the dryer vents. Checking/ restocking your emergency kits. Also, reversing ceiling fans from summer to winter. While some of these little chores aren’t exactly fun, most of them take less than 20 minutes to complete. And, once they’re complete, you won’t have to worry about them for another six months!

Sunday will be a copy and paste aside from the fog aspect. The sun will be shinning, temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid 70s east and low 80s west. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

The warming trend continues into early next week as Monday will soar into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Skies won’t be completely sunny but they won’t be completely cloudy either. Call it a general mix of sun and clouds. South winds will pick up to 10 to 20mph.

A cold front will enter early Tuesday morning and progress south throughout the day. The front does look to stall so temperatures for Tuesday morning and afternoon are a bit tricky to forecast right now. Right now, we have morning temperatures in the low 50s with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Depending on how far south this front pushes will determine how cool (or warm) we stay. Rain chances look limited and highest chances appear to be focused on areas along and east of I-35.

A few short days later, another cold front arrives Thursday where a widespread freeze is beginning to look possible by next weekend.

Have a good Friday and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

