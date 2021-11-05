Expert Connections
Hazardous waste drop-off event set for Saturday in Altus

A household hazardous waste disposal event will take place in Altus Saturday.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents with household waste that may be hazardous, such as batteries or fluorescent bulbs, can dispose of it properly at an event in Altus Saturday.

The City of Altus’ Sanitation Department is teaming up with Clean Earth to hold a free drop-off event.

It’s happening at Hangar 36 of the Altus-Quartz Mountain Regional Airport.

They will accept items such as batteries, but also power tools and small appliances.

The event is free, and will take place rain or shine.

It starts at 9 in the morning and goes until 1 p.m., but keep in mind that space is limited.

