Lawton police arrest man after chase

Lawton police arrest Antonio Lewis on several charges after chase.
Lawton police arrest Antonio Lewis on several charges after chase.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police arrested a man after they said he led officers on a chase on Monday.

Investigators said it started when officers spotted Antonio Lewis stopped in the middle of the intersection at 11th and C avenue.

They said the chase reached the Landing Apartments on C, which is where Lewis got out of the car and ran off.

Officers tased and arrested him, then found that he had outstanding warrants from the county and city.

In addition, police found containers of marijuana and oxycodone in his pockets.

Lewis is charged with Trafficking Drugs, Eluding Police and Driving with a Cancelled License.

His bond was set at $75,000.

