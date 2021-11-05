Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Salvation Army faces shortages ahead of holiday season

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The holidays are fast approaching, and now more than ever, families are turning to the Salvation Army for help.

Employees said shelves that are usually packed with food are looking a bit scarce this year.

Many families who might have donated in the past could be struggling to stay afloat themselves.

“There has been an increase in demand not met by supply, I’m afraid,” said Macdonald Chaava, the Social Services Director for the Lawton Salvation Army.

As a result, the Salvation Army is nearing the point when they’ll have to turn people away.

“But as soon as that money runs out, we are saying more and more regular that we don’t have the funding to help than we used to,” said Captain Jake Law, the Administrative Officer and Pastor for the Lawton Salvation Army.

Funding helps put food on the table for families in need, and also allows the Salvation Army to put on other programs.

One of these, Angel Tree, provides gifts for children that might not receive any otherwise.

“Locally, everyone understands that if a kid wakes up on Christmas morning and has nothing, that’s sad, that’s tough,” said Law. “So we want to be the mediator there.”

In addition to buying presents for children, people can also donate their time by offering to ring the bell for the Red Kettle campaign.

Law says that in order to continue to help others, contributions, even time, from the community are crucial.

“There’s a huge impact that we have,” said Law. “But it can always be greater. So, we’re really asking for help this year.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have released dash camera footage of a chase that ended in a deadly crash on...
Lawton Police release video of deadly September chase, crash
A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in Comanche County Thursday...
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Comanche County crash
Armando Gonzales of Jackson County faces Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation charges.
Jackson County man faces child sexual abuse charges
Lawton police arrest Antonio Lewis on several charges after chase.
Lawton police arrest man after chase
The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery

Latest News

Medicine Park’s Aquarium and Natural Sciences center education director Kobe Louis is hoping to...
Medicine Park’s Aquarium celebrates Native Americans
Medicine Park’s Aquarium and Natural Sciences center education director Kobe Louis is hoping to...
Medicine Park’s Aquarium celebrates Native Americans
Suton has several years left in FFA, ultimately wanting to run for state office his senior...
FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Suton Paulson
Suton has several years left in FFA, ultimately wanting to run for state office his senior...
FFA and 4-H Friend of the Week: Suton Paulson
First Alert Weather 5PM
7News First Alert Weather: A perfect weekend to enjoy outdoors