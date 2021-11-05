Lawton Salvation Army faces shortages ahead of holiday season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The holidays are fast approaching, and now more than ever, families are turning to the Salvation Army for help.

Employees said shelves that are usually packed with food are looking a bit scarce this year.

Many families who might have donated in the past could be struggling to stay afloat themselves.

“There has been an increase in demand not met by supply, I’m afraid,” said Macdonald Chaava, the Social Services Director for the Lawton Salvation Army.

As a result, the Salvation Army is nearing the point when they’ll have to turn people away.

“But as soon as that money runs out, we are saying more and more regular that we don’t have the funding to help than we used to,” said Captain Jake Law, the Administrative Officer and Pastor for the Lawton Salvation Army.

Funding helps put food on the table for families in need, and also allows the Salvation Army to put on other programs.

One of these, Angel Tree, provides gifts for children that might not receive any otherwise.

“Locally, everyone understands that if a kid wakes up on Christmas morning and has nothing, that’s sad, that’s tough,” said Law. “So we want to be the mediator there.”

In addition to buying presents for children, people can also donate their time by offering to ring the bell for the Red Kettle campaign.

Law says that in order to continue to help others, contributions, even time, from the community are crucial.

“There’s a huge impact that we have,” said Law. “But it can always be greater. So, we’re really asking for help this year.”

