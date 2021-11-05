Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton shooting victim facing drug charges

Police found 600 fentanyl pills during their investigation.
Police found 600 fentanyl pills during their investigation.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A shooting victim in Lawton is now facing drug charges.

According to Lawton Police, Jovon Tolliver was shot three times overnight on Nov. 2 at an apartment on NE 9th St.

Police said Tolliver was taken to a hospital while officers searched the area where the shooting happened.

In Tolliver’s apartment where the shooting took place, police said they found a large amount of drugs including 600 fentanyl pills, 62 grams of cocaine, 116 grams of PCP, 397 grams of marijuana and 51 Oxycodone pills.

A stolen handgun was also found along with $6500 in cash.

Police estimate the cash along with the drugs were all worth an estimated $41,400.

According to police, Tolliver declined to file charges against the gunman in the case.

Police told 7News that Tolliver is facing ten charges, including trafficking cocaine and fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have released dash camera footage of a chase that ended in a deadly crash on...
Lawton Police release video of deadly September chase, crash
A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in Comanche County Thursday...
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Comanche County crash
Armando Gonzales of Jackson County faces Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation charges.
Jackson County man faces child sexual abuse charges
Lawton police arrest Antonio Lewis on several charges after chase.
Lawton police arrest man after chase
The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery

Latest News

It’s World Vegan Month, a time when a plant-based lifestyle is celebrated around the world. But...
Local vegan grocery store needs community support
The Veterans Day parade will take place Sunday, Nov. 7 in Apache.
Veterans Day parade set in Apache this weekend
Lawton Police were called to a crash at 13th and Lee Friday morning.
Police respond to crash on 13th and Lee in Lawton
The Tillman County Cotton Festival & Chili Cook-Off is set for Saturday, Nov. 6 in Frederick.
Annual Cotton Fest & Chili Cook-Off coming to Tillman County