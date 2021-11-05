Lawton shooting victim facing drug charges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A shooting victim in Lawton is now facing drug charges.

According to Lawton Police, Jovon Tolliver was shot three times overnight on Nov. 2 at an apartment on NE 9th St.

Police said Tolliver was taken to a hospital while officers searched the area where the shooting happened.

In Tolliver’s apartment where the shooting took place, police said they found a large amount of drugs including 600 fentanyl pills, 62 grams of cocaine, 116 grams of PCP, 397 grams of marijuana and 51 Oxycodone pills.

A stolen handgun was also found along with $6500 in cash.

Police estimate the cash along with the drugs were all worth an estimated $41,400.

According to police, Tolliver declined to file charges against the gunman in the case.

Police told 7News that Tolliver is facing ten charges, including trafficking cocaine and fentanyl.

