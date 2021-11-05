Expert Connections
Life Ready Center students paint murals for Holiday in the Park

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students at the Life Ready Center had the chance to have some fun painting, while also helping the community on Friday.

They spent Friday morning painting murals on shipping containers for Holiday in the Park.

The containers were donated by CDBL and Lawrence Steele for the event.

The painting group included students from all three LPS High schools, working together to make something beautiful for residents to enjoy this Christmas.

“What I love here is, I’ve got Eisenhower eagles, I’ve got MacArthur Highlanders, and Lawton high school Wolverines all working together, to make something really incredible for our community,” advanced art teacher for the Life Ready Center Scott Smith. “And I’m really trying to foster that with them, because we all end up working in the workforce together, right? So I need them to learn that skill now and they’re doing such a great job working together. It’s really exciting.”

The containers will be located at the brand new Winter Skating Rink in Elmer Thomas Park all through Holiday in the Park, which opens on November 20th and runs through January 1st.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

