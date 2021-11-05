Local vegan grocery store needs community support

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s World Vegan Month, a time when a plant-based lifestyle is celebrated around the world.

But here locally, a vegan grocery store owner is struggling to generate interest and revenue.

Begin Planted Based Grocery owner Debbie Burgamy is hoping to bring people into her store, Begin Plant Based Grocery, off Gore Boulevard in Lawton.

“In reality, it’s just been a little slow-going and not having the revenue available to do a lot more marketing and to reach more people, cause even, there’s a lot of people say they didn’t, they have no idea I was even here,” Burgamy said.

In order for her doors to stay open, she needs quite a bit of business to stay afloat.

She’s looking to raise up to 18 thousand dollars.

11 thousand of that, she’s hoping, will come from her GoFundMe account.

”Because the excess will help pay for bills and also help me fill the store with additional product,” Burgamy said.

The rest of her goal can be fulfilled at an event happening Sunday in Lawton, the first ever vegan variety fair.

Verdejo Events LLC owner Shamika Verdejo came to Burgamy with the idea, knowing it’d be one-of-a-kind for the city.

“Debbie is definitely the face of veganism in Lawton,” Verdejo said. “She has a good following on Facebook for her store, Begin PBG, and it’s the perfect place to have a vegan fair, right in front of her store.”

The community’s support through GoFundMe and the vegan variety fair, will allow Burgamy to continue spreading awareness about the vegan lifestyle.

”I’ve noticed, even with my own family, a lot of the health problems that stem from our diets,” Burgamy said. “We don’t think about it, especially when you’re on the go. I just wanted to provide a place that makes it a lot easier for people to find those one hundred percent plant-based item, instead of having to look at labels and stuff, it just saves time.”

The fair will have a variety of both vegan and non vegan vendors.

And you can catch a couple of local businesses, like Top of the Flower and Happy Bun Bakery.

They invite you to come out and join the fun, even if you are just curious.

The fair is free attend and will be happening this Sunday, from 11 to 7 p.m.

Feel free to stop by Begin PBG parking lot, located at 2357 West Gore Boulevard.

Go out and help support a local business, even if you aren’t plant-based and just wanna enjoy some good vegan fun.

Here’s the link to donate: GoFundMe

