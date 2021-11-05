Man arrested, accused of damaging electric meters

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been charged, accused of breaking and entering into an apartment and damaging several electricity meters at the same apartment complex.

According to court documents, on Wednesday night around 9:15, Lawton Police were called to an apartment complex on SW B Ave. to find Carlton Redelk in one of the apartments.

Police said Redelk showed signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine at the time. They also found the windows of the apartment had been broken out.

An apartment employee told police Redelk was previously evicted and banned from the property.

Investigators later found four electricity meters at the complex has also been damaged. A witness reported seeing Redelk cause the damage.

Redelk was charged with malicious injury to property and breaking and entering a dwelling without permission. His bond has been set at $15,000 with a preliminary hearing conference set for Dec. 21.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.