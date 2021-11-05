Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man arrested, accused of damaging electric meters

Carlton Redelk
Carlton Redelk(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been charged, accused of breaking and entering into an apartment and damaging several electricity meters at the same apartment complex.

According to court documents, on Wednesday night around 9:15, Lawton Police were called to an apartment complex on SW B Ave. to find Carlton Redelk in one of the apartments.

Police said Redelk showed signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine at the time. They also found the windows of the apartment had been broken out.

An apartment employee told police Redelk was previously evicted and banned from the property.

Investigators later found four electricity meters at the complex has also been damaged. A witness reported seeing Redelk cause the damage.

Redelk was charged with malicious injury to property and breaking and entering a dwelling without permission. His bond has been set at $15,000 with a preliminary hearing conference set for Dec. 21.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have released dash camera footage of a chase that ended in a deadly crash on...
Lawton Police release video of deadly September chase, crash
A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in Comanche County Thursday...
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Comanche County crash
Armando Gonzales of Jackson County faces Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation charges.
Jackson County man faces child sexual abuse charges
Lawton police arrest Antonio Lewis on several charges after chase.
Lawton police arrest man after chase
The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery

Latest News

Medicine Park’s Aquarium and Natural Sciences center education director Kobe Louis is hoping to...
Medicine Park’s Aquarium celebrates Native Americans
Medicine Park’s Aquarium and Natural Sciences center education director Kobe Louis is hoping to...
Medicine Park’s Aquarium celebrates Native Americans
Suton has several years left in FFA, ultimately wanting to run for state office his senior...
FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Suton Paulson
Suton has several years left in FFA, ultimately wanting to run for state office his senior...
FFA and 4-H Friend of the Week: Suton Paulson
First Alert Weather 5PM
7News First Alert Weather: A perfect weekend to enjoy outdoors