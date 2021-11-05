Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man burst into flames after Taser used on him in N.Y., police say

Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man,...
Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an upstate New York man is in grave condition at a hospital after police used a Taser to subdue him and he burst into flames.

The Times Union of Albany reports that the 29-year-old man walked into the Catskill Village Police Department last weekend and got into a confrontation with officers.

Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.

The Times Union says the man was taken to the Westchester Medical Center’s Trauma and Burn Center, where he is in grave condition.

An attorney for the man’s family declined to discuss details of the matter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have released dash camera footage of a chase that ended in a deadly crash on...
Lawton Police release video of deadly September chase, crash
A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in Comanche County Thursday...
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Comanche County crash
Armando Gonzales of Jackson County faces Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation charges.
Jackson County man faces child sexual abuse charges
Lawton police arrest Antonio Lewis on several charges after chase.
Lawton police arrest man after chase
The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Democrats delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote
Medicine Park’s Aquarium and Natural Sciences center education director Kobe Louis is hoping to...
Medicine Park’s Aquarium celebrates Native Americans
Medicine Park’s Aquarium and Natural Sciences center education director Kobe Louis is hoping to...
Medicine Park’s Aquarium celebrates Native Americans
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness at Rittenhouse trial: Kenosha victim was belligerent but no threat
Suton has several years left in FFA, ultimately wanting to run for state office his senior...
FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Suton Paulson