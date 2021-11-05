Oklahoma AG joins lawsuit over Biden administration’s new OSHA rule

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is joining six other states attorneys general to file a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.

This is separate from a lawsuit O’Connor filed this week against the Biden administration for its vaccine mandate for federal employees and contractors.

The newest lawsuit asks the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit to review the Biden administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule requiring vaccination against the Coronavirus for large employers.

The attorneys general argued that the ability to issue emergency temporary standards was given to OSHA by Congress to protect workers against dangers posed at work and not dangers they can encounter at work and society at large.

O’Connor was joined in the lawsuit by attorneys general from Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia.

