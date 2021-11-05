Police respond to crash on 13th and Lee in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police were called to a crash at 13th and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Friday.

According to Lawton Police, around 9 Friday morning, the driver of a Nissan Altima that was heading south on 13th ran a red light, where it hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the intersection.

The driver of the Nissan had minor injuries while the driver of the Jeep went to a hospital to be checked out.

