St. John Lutheran Church holding turkey dinner fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - St. John Lutheran Church of Lawton is hosting their 28th Annual Lutheran Woman’s Missionary League Turkey dinner Friday.

Tickets for the event are $12 for adults and $4 for children ages 4 to 12.

They promised that it will be a great meal, wonderful fellowship and an opportunity to help the church with their mission outreach.

“It’s reaching out and it’s helping folks,” Pastor Bill Schneider said. “We take, we have, some money that goes to the Pregnancy Resource Center, New Directions, C Carter Crane, we have all… and the food bank. I mean, we have all kinds of places where funds go throughout the course of the year based on this dinner alone, and what a huge blessing that we’re able to be to the people of this community.”

They stop serving dinner at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.