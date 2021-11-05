Expert Connections
Veterans Day parade set in Apache this weekend

The Veterans Day parade will take place Sunday, Nov. 7 in Apache.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa, Comanche, and Apache Indian Veterans Organization is holding a Veterans Day parade this weekend in Apache.

The event is Sunday, starting with line-up at 1 in the afternoon at Apache High School.

The parade begins at 2.

There will be floats, marching bands, veterans and those who support them.

If you are interested in participating, registration is preferred, but not required.

For more information, contact Kristopher Killsfirst at 580-699-0896.

