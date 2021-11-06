First Alert Forecast (11/6 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the low 40s and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. There is a possibility for some more patchy fog early tomorrow morning so remember fog safety if you head out Sunday morning, but any fog that does form should mix out by the mid-morning hours. Tonight is also when Daylight Saving Time ends, so remember to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed and enjoy an extra hour of sleep!

Tomorrow will have near-perfect conditions similar to today as we continue our beautiful weekend trend with highs in the mid 70s along with sunny skies and slightly breezy winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. A high pressure ridge will enforce itself directly overhead the southern plains Sunday. Due to Daylight Saving Time, sunrise and sunset tomorrow will both be an hour earlier than today, with sunset at 5:35pm on Sunday, so keep that in mind as it will become darker earlier in the day as we approach late autumn.

The first half of next week will be much like this weekend with temperatures in the 70s and mostly sunny skies due to the high pressure ridge and southerly winds, although some cloud coverage will start to build in Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures to start the week will be close to 10 degrees above the average for this time of year. On Wednesday a cold front will move in from the west, draping across the Great Plains along with a strong deepening trough. This will bring isolated-to-scattered showers and storms Wednesday and overnight into Thursday morning. Models at the moment show most of the rainfall for central and eastern Oklahoma, so expect the greatest rain coverage along and east of I-44 here in Texoma. Following the rain and the front, cold air will fill in decreasing temperatures to the mid/low 60s for the back half of next week.

