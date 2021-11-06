Expert Connections
Several Days in the 70s Before A Cold Front Mid-Week

Unseasonably warm conditions until our next chance of rain comes with a strong low pressure system
By Reece Cole
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

This weekend is a 10/10! Saturday’s highs in the low 70s and Sunday’s highs climbing to the mid 70s. No chances for rain and both days will be sunny. This is the perfect weekend for outdoor work, mowing, grilling, or going for a walk. We don’t expect another weekend like this the rest of the season, so be sure to take advantage. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s with calm wind. Patchy fog is possible Sunday morning again as well. Winds all weekend long will be 10-15 mph out of the South.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday Morning, be sure to set your clocks back one hour and enjoy what feels like sleeping in!

Heading into next week, temperatures remain in the mid-to-upper 70s as the sunshine persists with the South wind bringing the warmer air from Texas and Mexico. Clouds begin to increase Tuesday morning but we remain dry until Wednesday morning. A cold front will begin to sweep across our area Wednesday afternoon, with scattered showers and isolated storms ahead of the front. Rain looks more prominent to the Northeast towards OKC, but we can still expect some rain in our area. Rain should clear out by Thursday afternoon, and temperatures are left in the low-to-mid 60s.

