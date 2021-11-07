Apache hosts Veteran’s Day parade to honor service members

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - People gathered in downtown Apache this afternoon for their annual Veterans Day parade.

Remembering veterans is important because of the sacrifices they and their families, have made to protect freedom.

“They put their lives and families on the line, many of them lost their lives and lost their families, but all of them offered it,” said David Finch, Commander of the 306 American Legion for Fletcher, Elgin, and Sterling. “This is a day to honor our veterans who have defended our nation.”

Vietnam Veteran Clifford Takawana says veterans appreciate public recognition for their contributions.

“We like to be recognized,” said Takawana, Treasurer for the Kiowa Comanche Apache Veteran Organization. “We like to be thanked. We don’t have to be honored with all this pomp and circumstance, but we do like to be recognized and honored for what we did.”

The Kiowa Comanche Apache Indian Veterans Association hosted the parade, which ran through the streets of downtown Apache.

But not only veterans were present.

Members of the JROTC at MacArthur High School in Lawton also came to honor the military.

“We’re really just glad that we get the chance to support the veterans, with our show of support and showing that young people are interested in the military and are learning some of those life skills,” said Jeslyn Hanza, Battalion Commander of the MacArthur High School JROTC.

Takawana recommends that people spend the holiday this year learning about those who have served in the past.

“If you have a family member that is a veteran, honor him,” said Takwana. “Find out about him. For the grandkids, say ‘Grandpa, tell me what you did, I don’t care if you were in a battle. Tell me what you did because you had a job to do, and I’ll bet you did it the best you could.’”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.