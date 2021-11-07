Duncan VFW hosts Veterans Day parade

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan VFW hosted a Veterans Day parade Saturday morning.

Participants decorated cars, trucks, and brought candy to pass out during the parade. This year, they also recognized the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. Post Commander Jason Burns said recognizing and honoring service members is crucial.

“We need to remember our veterans, that’s coming up and in the past, they need to be honored for what they have sacrificed for this country,” Burns said.

The parade occurs annually on the Saturday before Veterans Day and follows a route through Main Street in Downtown Duncan. Burns encourages veterans to get involved with local veteran clubs and organizations and asks for those who are not veterans to also go out and support these groups.

