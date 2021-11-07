First Alert Weather Forecast (11/07 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Daylight Saving time has ended, so the sunrise is now about 7:00am and the sunset is 5:37pm. We will still be losing daylight, another 45 minutes will be lost between now and the Winter Solstice. The earliest sunset will be 5:24pm.

Today will be absolutely beautiful with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s for Texoma. Our mild trend continues as we remain dry as a high pressure system to our northwest brings us warmer Gulf air with a Southerly wind. Not normally seeing temperatures this warm in early November, so get out and enjoy this while it lasts. If you don’t today, we still have a few more days in the 70s this week.

Overnight, not as cool as the last few, temperatures only dipping into the upper 40s. Clear skies and a light South wind. Another chance for fog in some areas tomorrow morning as dew points will be in the upper 40s across Texoma as well, but shouldn’t last much past sunrise Monday morning.

High Pressure Ridging will allow for high temperatures remain in the mid 70s and lows in upper 40s/low 50s through Wednesday night. A strong low pressure system will form over the Northern Plains as a deep troughs touches parts of Texas and Louisiana. A cold front will push through Texoma due to this trough, but since its forming North of us and not Northwest, the rain chances look less prominent in Texoma Wednesday into Thursday. Counties North and East of I-44 have the best chance at any measurable rainfall. Behind the front, we are left with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s for the weekend.

