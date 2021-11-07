Expert Connections
Frederick hosts annual Cotton Festival and Chili Cook-Off

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - To agriculture-based communities, having a great harvest is cause for celebration.

“The cotton that has been produced this year has turned out very good, so we’re very fortunate for our farmers to grow cotton in Frederick,” said Linda Haston, a board member for the Frederick Chamber of Commerce.

The annual Cotton Festival and Chili Cook-Off allows people to come from all over the region and spend an afternoon together.

“Mostly, it brings us together,” said Felisha Crawford, the Executive Director of the Frederick Chamber of Commerce. “We get a chance to visit, we get a chance to see people we haven’t seen in a while, out of town guests come in. Especially after the last year, we all really needed a chance to get together and have a little bit of fun.”

The event also brings money to the community, from people traveling to Frederick and spending their money locally.

“It’s important to support our community, it brings people to town and helps generate revenue in the community, people driving from out of town to try things, might stop and get a meal or gas,” said Denver Olsen, a Chili Cook-Off competitor and defending champion.

Holding this celebration gives the chance for the people of Frederick to celebrate the harvest, but also celebrate the community they have created.

“We’re hardworking people, we’re great people, we love the chance to get to know you and show you all the really wonderful things that we have in our community,” Crawford said.

