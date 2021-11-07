Gold Star Family Foundation still fundraising for Elmer Thomas Park monument

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Right around Veterans Day, the Gold Star Family Foundation in Lawton is continuing to fundraise for the Gold Star Families Monument planned for southwest Oklahoma.

After this weekend, the Gold Star Family Foundation of Lawton is $2500 closer to its goal of $75,000.

That’s how much it’s going to cost to build the Gold Star Family Monument in Elmer Thomas Park.

Vicky Flores is the Chairperson of the Board and having a place where families can reflect is a cause close to her heart.

“I lost my son in Iraq in ‘07 and it’s been a struggle but it helps me recover,” Flores said. “From that point on, I’ve done what I can do to help other family members.”

She said there are so many family members and friends of fallen soldiers who have a hard time expressing how they feel, but the wall will give them a place to laugh, to cry or do whatever they need to do to heal.

“It’s for them to go and be silent, you know,” Flores said. “Nobody’s going to know for sure if they’re a family member of a fallen soldier because some of them don’t want anybody to know that, so this is for them to go and relax and have a moment. Whatever it takes.”

The Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists put together a scavenger hunt on Saturday to help.

The President of Rough Riders Motorcycle Club Shane Thompson said veterans are a big part of the motorcycle community here.

“Most of the clubs around are veteran based,” Thompson said. “You see a lot of veterans that join clubs and so we support those veteran causes and this cause came up and we all decided this was a worthy cause we wanted to get involved with and that’s where we’re at.”

On one side of the granite memorial will be the gold star, and on the other side they’re planning something that represents southwest Oklahoma, like a buffalo or the state flag.

Flores explains that sometimes, the grieving person isn’t close to the grave of a loved one, so they can’t go there to think, which is why this memorial is needed.

“Here in Oklahoma, the family members that are here, even though their child or husband or wife is somewhere else interred, they can come here and reflect and have a memory and try to realize that it’s going to be okay,” Flores said.

Flores hopes they’ll be able to have the groundbreaking ceremony for the monument next spring.

She and the foundation will be back at Diamondback Harley Davidson fundraising next Saturday, selling raffle tickets for two American themed quilts that are hanging in the store.

Tickets will be available starting this Tuesday at the shop for $5 each or 5 tickets for $20.

You can donate here.

