Marine Corps League raises money with Devil Dog Run in Elgin

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Almost 200 runners competed in the 28th annual Devil Dog Run in Elgin Saturday morning to benefit the Marine Corps League.

The Marine Corps League 1288 Boomer Detachment is all about supporting active duty marines on post, veteran marines and even future marines.

Senior Vice Commandant David Hull said the group appreciates everyone who participated.

“The runners, the vendors, everyone that comes out to support us helps us in completing our mission, which is to help marines helping marines,” Hull said.

With the money raised, 1288 makes sure the marines in the veterans home get a birthday a celebration complete with a cake and Christmas gifts.

They also provide scholarships for senior students to continue their education.

According to Hull, that’s just what marines do: look out for each other.

“Marines and veterans we’ve always looked at never leave anyone behind and that’s what we’re continuing to do is continuing to help everybody,” Hull said.

Miguel Placiedo is an active duty marine stationed at Fort Sill who won the 10K race.

“I wasn’t expecting to win, just running through neighborhoods and running with the young marines, they keep me motivated and keep me pushed,” Placiedo said. “It was really fun out here. It was a really good event. Hopefully in the future, we can start doing this more out here.”

This is the first year the detachment’s hosted the run in Elgin, but town officials say they hope it becomes tradition.

Councilman Fred Guevara even ran in support of the marines.

He said having the Devil Dog Run there is important to the Elgin community.

“We do support our military and our veterans,” Guevara said. “We hold them at the front and center and just want to let everybody know that we just give them a warm embrace every single day and just show some support.”

There was no fundraising goal but Hull said they just wanted to raise as much as possible.

Boomer Detachment 1288 is always looking for new members. They meet the first Saturday every month at the Great Plains Coliseum.

You can also send a message on Facebook and Twitter to participate.

