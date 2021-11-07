Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Marine Corps League raises money with Devil Dog Run in Elgin

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Almost 200 runners competed in the 28th annual Devil Dog Run in Elgin Saturday morning to benefit the Marine Corps League.

The Marine Corps League 1288 Boomer Detachment is all about supporting active duty marines on post, veteran marines and even future marines.

Senior Vice Commandant David Hull said the group appreciates everyone who participated.

“The runners, the vendors, everyone that comes out to support us helps us in completing our mission, which is to help marines helping marines,” Hull said.

With the money raised, 1288 makes sure the marines in the veterans home get a birthday a celebration complete with a cake and Christmas gifts.

They also provide scholarships for senior students to continue their education.

According to Hull, that’s just what marines do: look out for each other.

“Marines and veterans we’ve always looked at never leave anyone behind and that’s what we’re continuing to do is continuing to help everybody,” Hull said.

Miguel Placiedo is an active duty marine stationed at Fort Sill who won the 10K race.

“I wasn’t expecting to win, just running through neighborhoods and running with the young marines, they keep me motivated and keep me pushed,” Placiedo said. “It was really fun out here. It was a really good event. Hopefully in the future, we can start doing this more out here.”

This is the first year the detachment’s hosted the run in Elgin, but town officials say they hope it becomes tradition.

Councilman Fred Guevara even ran in support of the marines.

He said having the Devil Dog Run there is important to the Elgin community.

“We do support our military and our veterans,” Guevara said. “We hold them at the front and center and just want to let everybody know that we just give them a warm embrace every single day and just show some support.”

There was no fundraising goal but Hull said they just wanted to raise as much as possible.

Boomer Detachment 1288 is always looking for new members. They meet the first Saturday every month at the Great Plains Coliseum.

You can also send a message on Facebook and Twitter to participate.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found 600 fentanyl pills during their investigation.
Lawton shooting victim facing drug charges
Carlton Redelk
Man arrested, accused of damaging electric meters
Armando Gonzales of Jackson County faces Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation charges.
Jackson County man faces child sexual abuse charges
Keith Anthony Pease is wanted for discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a...
Altus man sought for shooting at apartment
Lawton police arrest Antonio Lewis on several charges after chase.
Lawton police arrest man after chase

Latest News

First Alert Weather 630AM
First Alert Weather Forecast (11/07 AM)
The Duncan VFW hosted a Veterans Day parade Saturday morning.
Duncan VFW hosts Veterans Day parade
November is Native American Heritage Month, and tribal members are coming together to make sure...
Moccasin making workshop held at Lawton museum
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (11/6 PM)