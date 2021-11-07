Moccasin making workshop held at Lawton museum

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - November is Native American Heritage Month, and tribal members are coming together to make sure Native traditions are not lost.

Saturday, the Museum of the Great Plains hosted a Plains Indian moccasin making workshop. The session included step-by-step instructions on how to make the moccasins from scratch. Comanche elder and teacher Eleanor McDaniel said holding clinics like the one Saturday helps bring traditions to the spotlight and continue the legacy.

“This has been carried forward for years, and years, and years. So, we’re just trying to preserve the ways of our people,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said she hopes that people recognize the contributions that Native Americans have on the community. She also said she hopes to hold more classes like Saturday’s in the future.

