Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Suspect fatally shot after attacking officers with knife, Mass. police say

Upon arriving on the scene of a domestic violence call, police say two Massachusetts officers...
Upon arriving on the scene of a domestic violence call, police say two Massachusetts officers were attacked by a suspect armed with a knife. One of the officers was stabbed in the neck.(Source: WHDH via CNN)
By WHDH Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are investigating after an officer fatally shot a man who stabbed another officer in the neck.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in Dorchester, Massachusetts. They encountered an armed suspect on the third floor landing, who police say stabbed one of the officers in the neck with a knife.

The second officer shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the officer who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

A knife was recovered at the home, according to the police.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found 600 fentanyl pills during their investigation.
Lawton shooting victim facing drug charges
Armando Gonzales of Jackson County faces Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation charges.
Jackson County man faces child sexual abuse charges
Lawton police arrest Antonio Lewis on several charges after chase.
Lawton police arrest man after chase
Carlton Redelk
Man arrested, accused of damaging electric meters
Lawton Police have released dash camera footage of a chase that ended in a deadly crash on...
Lawton Police release video of deadly September chase, crash

Latest News

A photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office shows Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa...
Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones
Death Science, an organization that hosted the dissection of a human body for a ticket-buying...
Widow horrified after veteran’s body used in public dissection at Ore. hotel
The body of a 98-year-old man who wanted it donated for science was dissected before paying...
Body of Louisiana veteran donated to science used in public dissection
The Duncan VFW hosted a Veterans Day parade Saturday morning.
Duncan VFW hosts Veterans Day parade