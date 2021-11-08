Expert Connections
Cameron University Pickaxe Preview takes place this week

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Assistant Director of Admissions for Cameron University Kay Means joined 7News in studio to talk about their Pickaxe Preview from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday at University Theatre.

It will allow prospective students and their parents the chance to learn more about Cameron, such as, admissions processes, financial aid, degree programs and what it is like to be a Cameron Aggie first hand.

For more information or to register, visit the CU website.

