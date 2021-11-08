City of Lawton needs basketball coaches

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteer basketball coaches for their youth basketball league.

The basketball league begins Dec. 1, 2021 and ends March 2022. Ages of players range from U6 to U12, boys and girls. Those interested in being coaches need to be at least 18 years old and complete training and a background check.

More information can be found by calling City of Lawton Parks and Recreation at 580-581-3400 and on their website.

