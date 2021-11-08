Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (11/7 PM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be similar to last night with mostly clear skies and temperatures only falling to the upper 40s, so while it will be cool, we will be about 5-10 degrees above average for overnight lows, with the next few nights supposed to be even warmer with lows in the 50s. Some clouds could emerge across the night sky early tomorrow morning, as well as some light patchy fog will be possible, but should disperse shortly after sunrise. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Monday will continue to be sunny and unseasonably warm like this weekend as a high pressure ridge overhead and southerly wind flow will warm temperatures up to the mid 70s. Some clouds will be possible in the afternoon, increasing in coverage heading into the overnight hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s high temperatures will remain in the 70s but approaching frontal systems, including a cold front on Wednesday, will issue in partly cloudy skies on both days. Despite the cold front pushing across the southern plains on Wednesday, moisture in Texoma will not be prevalent as we can at best maybe see a few isolated showers in the afternoon and overnight hours into Thursday morning. This is due to the large upper-level trough and low pressure system accompanying the front, which will not allow for a lot of gulf moisture to feed into western Oklahoma. Best rain coverage looks to be east of I-44 and along/north of I-40, with the majority of the rainfall in eastern Oklahoma. Cold air will fill in behind the front with high temperatures falling into the 60s and 50s heading into the weekend, along with overnight lows in the low 40s and 30s.

