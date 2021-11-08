First Alert Forecast | 11/8AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! Thanks to Daylight Saving Time, everyone will be driving into work or school this morning with more daylight! Sunrise is at 7:01AM but we’ll see light as early as 6:04AM. Temperatures and dewpoints this morning are very close to one another, so some could see areas of patchy fog. This treat remains low as many will likely not see any fog.

A cold front is on the horizon that will push through overnight, however, ahead of the front will be unseasonably warm! Daytime highs will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s. This is nearly 10 to 15 degrees above average this time of year. Winds will be a bit gusty this afternoon into the low to mid 20s. Sustained winds at 10 to 15mph out of the south. Skies will stay mostly sunny.

Overnight, that cold front will move southward which will result in increasing cloud cover. This will keep overnight lows/ morning temperatures well above average for tomorrow morning. Many will only drop into the mid to upper 50s.

As the cold front passes by, look for a mix of sun and clouds to start off the day. While widespread precipitation is not expected, many could see sprinkles around sunrise. Some cloud cover will clear from west to east throughout the day and above average temperatures are expected, despite the front moving in. Highs won’t be as high as today but still look for low to mid 70s. South winds will turn towards the north at 5 to 15mph.

Wednesday morning could see isolated fog with areas of drizzle/ sprinkles with temperatures in the mid 50s. The day itself will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. South to northwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher. It’s unclear how much instability will be present depending on a few upper-level variables, however with this set up could mean a few severe storms. Threats right now include damaging wind up to 60mph and large hail the size of quarters. Timing as of this morning looks to be Wednesday afternoon and evening. The wind change is as a result of a dryline and cold front moving into the area late Wednesday/ early Thursday. Much cooler conditions are expected in wake of the front with highs falling into the mid 60s. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

Another disturbance looks to pass by Friday morning but right now impacts for any precipitation looks to stay north of I-40. Temperatures right now appear slightly too warm for any frozen (snow) precipitation but could eventually see a mix of rain snow being introduced. Temperatures to start the day will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. By Friday afternoon, highs will only rise into the upper 50s! North winds at 10 to 20mph.

We’ll remain under northwest flow aloft heading into the weekend. Temperatures over the weekend will stay in the low to mid 60s with morning temperatures in the 30s! In fact, another cold front looks to arrive early Sunday morning which increases the likelihood of freezing temperatures.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.