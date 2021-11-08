Expert Connections
Mid-week cold front expected to bring isolated rain chances and possible severe threats

Cool-down to follow front heading into the weekend
By Josh Reiter
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A frontal system extending across the Texas panhandle and northern Oklahoma will descend into Texoma during the overnight and early morning hours tomorrow. Out ahead of this front we will see an increase in cloud coverage this evening and into the overnight hours, becoming nearly overcast. Some light rain showers will be possible but will be very hit-and-miss tomorrow morning in the hours before and after sunrise. Low temperatures will be well above average in the mid 50s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies to start off our Tuesday, but will begin to clear out and allow for more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs remain in the mid/low 70s for tomorrow along with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Some more increased cloud coverage in the morning hours on Wednesday as we will be tracking our next cold front moving across the southern plains. This front will be associated with an upper-level low pressure system that will situate itself across much of the northern plains. Temperatures will still be in the 70s mainly due to pre-frontal warming with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph, but will shift out of the north once the cold front passes through Texoma during the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be isolated, mainly east of I-44 and north of I-40. There is the possibility for a few strong-to-severe storms, with threats right now being damaging wind gusts up to 60s mph and large hail up to the size of quarters. Timing of rain looks to last into the overnight hours early Thursday morning, with rain chances falling off for southwest Oklahoma by sunrise on Thursday.

Cold air from the north will follow behind the front and fill in across the southern plains, decreasing temperatures down to the mid/low 60s and upper 50s for the second half of this week. Overnight lows this weekend will be chilly in the mid/upper 30s.

