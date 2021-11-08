Expert Connections
Oklahoma Blood Institute to host Veterans Day blood drive

(Oklahoma Blood Institute Facebook page)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute will host a Veterans Day blood drive this Thursday in Lawton.

They are asking people to honor and celebrate the nation’s veterans and active service members by donating blood.

The Buffalo Soldiers will hold a flag ceremony with Paulette Anderson singing the national anthem at the event, which is set to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 211 SW A Ave. Thursday.

Blood donors will not just get a free t-shirt, but veterans and active service members will also get a special blood donor challenge coin.

Family members of veterans will also get a “Grateful for the vet in my life” sticker and all donors will get an American flag lapel pin.

