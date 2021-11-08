Oklahoma surpasses 650k Coronavirus cases

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has surpassed 650,000 Coronavirus cases.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 781 new cases of the virus were reported Monday, after 578 new cases on Sunday and 436 new cases Saturday.

The weekend’s numbers bring the state’s total cases to 650,004.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 665, while there are 5,449 active cases of the virus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 53 new deaths from the virus since Friday.

There have been 11,534 Coronavirus-related deaths in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

