Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma surpasses 650k Coronavirus cases

There have been 11,534 Coronavirus-related deaths in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.
There have been 11,534 Coronavirus-related deaths in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has surpassed 650,000 Coronavirus cases.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 781 new cases of the virus were reported Monday, after 578 new cases on Sunday and 436 new cases Saturday.

The weekend’s numbers bring the state’s total cases to 650,004.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 665, while there are 5,449 active cases of the virus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 53 new deaths from the virus since Friday.

There have been 11,534 Coronavirus-related deaths in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found 600 fentanyl pills during their investigation.
Lawton shooting victim facing drug charges
Carlton Redelk
Man arrested, accused of damaging electric meters
November is Native American Heritage Month, and tribal members are coming together to make sure...
Moccasin making workshop held at Lawton museum
Armando Gonzales of Jackson County faces Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation charges.
Jackson County man faces child sexual abuse charges
People celebrate Veteran's Day in downtown Apache
Apache hosts Veterans Day parade to honor service members

Latest News

Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen
Oklahoma Blood Institute to host Veterans Day blood drive
More than $325,000 in funding is going toward child abuse prevention and treatment partners...
Some American Rescue Plan Act funding going toward OKDHS
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Monday, November 8th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: November 8th