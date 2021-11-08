Pedestrian killed in Grady county crash

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash involving a pedestrian left one man dead in Grady County.

The crash happened around 7 Sunday night, about a half-mile south of Tuttle on South Sara Road.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s crash report, the crash involved a Toyota Tacoma and a pedestrian, identified as 72-year-old Johnie Adams of Tuttle.

Adams was taken to a hospital following the crash, where he later died from his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

