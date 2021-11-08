Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Robinhood hit by data breach exposing users’ emails, names

FILE - Vladimir Tenev, CEO and co-founder of Robinhood, is shown on an electronic screen at...
FILE - Vladimir Tenev, CEO and co-founder of Robinhood, is shown on an electronic screen at Nasdaq in New York's Times Square following his company's IPO, Thursday, July 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Popular investing app Robinhood said Monday that it suffered a security breach last week where hackers accessed some personal information for roughly 7 million users and demanded a ransom payment.

The online trading platform said that it believes no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or debit-card numbers were exposed and that customers have seen no financial losses because of the intrusion.

For the vast majority of affected customers, the only information obtained was an email address or a full name. For 310 people, the information taken included their name, date of birth, and ZIP code. Of those, 10 customers had “more extensive account details revealed,” Robinhood said in a statement.

Robinhood said that after it contained the intrusion, “the unauthorized party demanded an extortion payment.” The company said it notified law enforcement and is investigating the incident with the help of the security firm Mandiant.

More than 22 million users have funded accounts at Robinhood, with nearly 19 million actively using theirs during September.

Robinhood shares fell 3.1% in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen
Police found 600 fentanyl pills during their investigation.
Lawton shooting victim facing drug charges
Carlton Redelk
Man arrested, accused of damaging electric meters
November is Native American Heritage Month, and tribal members are coming together to make sure...
Moccasin making workshop held at Lawton museum
Armando Gonzales of Jackson County faces Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation charges.
Jackson County man faces child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe
Milwaukee Bucks celebrate 2021 championship victory with President Biden
A Lawton veteran who served in three wars was honored for his service at Fort Sill on Monday.
Fort Sill honors veteran of WWII, Korean & Vietnam wars
Fort Sill honors veteran of WWII, Korean & Vietnam wars
Assistant Director of Admissions for Cameron University Kay Means gives details on Pickaxe...
Cameron University Pickaxe Preview takes place this week