Some American Rescue Plan Act funding going toward OKDHS

More than $325,000 in funding is going toward child abuse prevention and treatment partners across the state.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services announced Monday more than $325,000 in funding is going toward child abuse prevention and treatment partners across the state.

Part of the money will go toward multidisciplinary teams in each county, child advocacy centers in every district attorney’s district and a hospital team.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act through federal funds directed to the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act.

According to OKDHS, multidisciplinary teams and child advocacy centers provide a response to child abuse and neglect investigations by making sure children are not traumatized any further during the investigation process.

Money from the American Rescue Plan Act is also providing funding for pandemic relief for youth in foster care as well as foster care alumni.

OKDHS officials said since March 2021, they have provided more than $500,000 in direct financial support to youth exiting foster care to include laptops, phones, utilities and transportation as well as other basic expenses.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

