Tuesday is election day for southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday is election day for a large group of residents in southwest Oklahoma.

Voters in Lawton’s Ward 2 will vote in a run-off election for city council between Kelly Harris and Mark Malone.

There will also be a school bond vote for Flower Mound Schools, for their new Early Development Center.

Mangum, meanwhile, will vote on the use of the Southwest Technology Center in Altus.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find your polling location visit Oklahoma.gov/elections.

