Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Tuesday is election day for southwest Oklahoma

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson and Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday is election day for a large group of residents in southwest Oklahoma.

Voters in Lawton’s Ward 2 will vote in a run-off election for city council between Kelly Harris and Mark Malone.

There will also be a school bond vote for Flower Mound Schools, for their new Early Development Center.

Mangum, meanwhile, will vote on the use of the Southwest Technology Center in Altus.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find your polling location visit Oklahoma.gov/elections.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found 600 fentanyl pills during their investigation.
Lawton shooting victim facing drug charges
Carlton Redelk
Man arrested, accused of damaging electric meters
November is Native American Heritage Month, and tribal members are coming together to make sure...
Moccasin making workshop held at Lawton museum
Armando Gonzales of Jackson County faces Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation charges.
Jackson County man faces child sexual abuse charges
People celebrate Veteran's Day in downtown Apache
Apache hosts Veterans Day parade to honor service members

Latest News

The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Pedestrian killed in Grady county crash
Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen
Oklahoma Blood Institute to host Veterans Day blood drive
There have been 11,534 Coronavirus-related deaths in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.
Oklahoma surpasses 650k Coronavirus cases