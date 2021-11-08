Veteran Resource fair begins at Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is welcoming veterans, active military and their families out to their two-day Veterans Resource fair.

The event is being held in the McMahon Centennial Complex.

There veterans and their families will be able to connect with local, state and federal organizations offering a variety of support services.

Officials at Cameron reach out to area veterans each year, and look forward to giving them information to help in their daily lives.

“Well, I’ve been at the university for 36 years, and so it just is always something that’s exciting to my heart, because our veterans are our treasures,” Vicki Henson, coordinator of Veterans Affairs at Cameron, said. “And, I always want to do anything we can to honor those who have served us in so many ways. And, this is just a special event that start we started a number of years ago.”

The resource fair will continue Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

