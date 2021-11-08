Expert Connections
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen

Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.(Courtesy of Wichita Falls Police Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued arrest warrants for a suspect that is accused of stealing over $4,000 in seafood from Sam’s Club last month.

Brianna Noel Andino, 25, is suspected of stealing over $4,000 of seafood from the Sam’s Club store in Wichita Falls. She allegedly visited the store twice in October of 2021, bringing a 10-year-old girl with her both times as an accomplice.

She has been charged with theft between $2,500 and $30,000, as well as exploitation of a child.

While Andino is wanted for similar charges in her hometown of Lawton, Oklahoma, law enforcement says that the 10-year-old is safe and will not be charged for any criminal offense.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 (long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888). You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You can earn up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest!

