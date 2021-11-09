Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

2 children shot during target practice in S.C.

By WYFF staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A South Carolina sheriff’s office is investigating after two children were shot by a family member.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the family member was doing target practice Sunday when the kids were hit.

Investigators say it appears to have been an accidental discharge.

“It appears that some adults had been outside doing some target practice. The children were playing nearby,” said Lt. Ryan Flood with the sheriff’s office. “One of the adults was handling a firearm whenever it went off, and that one round struck both children.”

Flood says the target practice was on the family’s property, and the boy and girl were both under the age of 10. They were rushed to the hospital by family members.

“Any time you’re handling guns, we always stress for people to be as careful and safe as they possibly can,” Flood said

The two children are still in the pediatric intensive care unit in critical condition, he said.

“This is an accident. Just a tragic, heartbreaking accident that unfortunately left these children in the condition they’re in now,” Flood said. “Our prayers are to the family.”

Deputies said no charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WYFF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen
The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Pedestrian killed in Grady county crash
If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you...
Wildlife Refuge relocates popular tree from habitat
The contract was supposed to go through June 2022, but Jackson County EMS ended it early.
Southern Kiowa Co. towns lose ambulance service
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday is election day for southwest Oklahoma

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
Rep. Gosar under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Drone video at Rittenhouse murder trial shows first shooting
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker...
Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid ruling against Johnson & Johnson
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1
FILE - Due to her superior performance, her training staff and chain of command recommended she...
National Guard Soldier first woman to complete Army Sniper course