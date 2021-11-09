Expert Connections
265 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 591, with 5,186 active cases statewide.
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 591, with 5,186 active cases statewide.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported its lowest daily cases of Coronavirus since the summer on Tuesday.

265 new cases of the virus were reported, bringing the state’s total to 650,269 since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 591, with 5,186 active cases statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 12 new deaths related to the virus in Oklahoma, bringing the state’s total to 11,546.

