Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Angel Tree distribution begins November

The Lawton Salvation Army says they are in great need of monetary donations.
The Lawton Salvation Army says they are in great need of monetary donations.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Salvation Army’s Angel Tree registrations have closed, and they have 240 families with 600 angels.

The Angel Tree kickoff will be Nov. 20 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sheridan Road Walmart.

Angel Tree Women’s Auxiliary will be at the Angel Tree table from Nov. 20 until Dec. 4. They will be handing out angels for adoption and accepting donations. The project ends Dec. 9 and distribution for registered families will be Dec.10.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen
The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Pedestrian killed in Grady county crash
Police found 600 fentanyl pills during their investigation.
Lawton shooting victim facing drug charges
Carlton Redelk
Man arrested, accused of damaging electric meters
The contract was supposed to go through June 2022, but Jackson County EMS ended it early.
Southern Kiowa Co. towns lose ambulance service

Latest News

If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you...
Wildlife Refuge relocates popular tree from habitat
The contract was supposed to go through June 2022, but Jackson County EMS ended it early.
Southern Kiowa Co. towns lose ambulance service
First Alert Forecast 6pm
Mid-week cold front expected to bring isolated rain chances and possible severe threats
Veterans Affairs at Cameron University hosts Veterans Resource fair.
Veteran Resource fair begins at Cameron University