Angel Tree distribution begins November

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Salvation Army’s Angel Tree registrations have closed, and they have 240 families with 600 angels.

The Angel Tree kickoff will be Nov. 20 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sheridan Road Walmart.

Angel Tree Women’s Auxiliary will be at the Angel Tree table from Nov. 20 until Dec. 4. They will be handing out angels for adoption and accepting donations. The project ends Dec. 9 and distribution for registered families will be Dec.10.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.