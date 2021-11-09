First Alert Forecast | 11/9AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A slow moving cold front is passing through Texoma this morning! With this system, we could see light rain showers become some-what organized but any precipitation will fall in the form of drizzle/ sprinkles. The chance remains low but can’t be ruled out completely. Temperatures are on the warm side to kick off the day with many currently in the upper 50s to low 60s! The cloud cover will exit prior to peak daytime heating, so temperatures south will be warmer in the upper 70s. Respectively, those closest to I-40 will be cooler, topping out in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Once the front passes, the front will shift winds from the south to the northeast but will remain light at 5 to 15mph.

Tonight into Wednesday morning, a surface boundary will lift north/west in the form of a warm front. This will increase cloud cover overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow morning a surface low will develop over the Texas Panhandle, resulting in the chance again for hit-or-miss drizzle and potentially lingering through midday. Cloudy skies will remain in place over much of the area during the day with some clearing over western Oklahoma/ Texas by mid-afternoon. Highs will rise into upper 60s and low 70s. South to northwest winds at 10 to 20mph.

By Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will enter northwest Oklahoma at the same time the surface low and dry-line will move east to southward, near the Red River. This set up will create an environment favorable for strong to severe storms. Top threats include wind gusts up to 60mph and quarter sized hail. Storms are looking to fire up as early as 5PM near the metro before moving southward into the evening. Generally the timeline for us looks to be 6-11PM.

By Thursday, we’ll be under northwest flow aloft and a building surface high pressure. This will bring sunny skies and cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week. Thursday afternoon’s highs will only rise into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. North winds at 5 to 15mph.

Another cold front will arrive Friday morning, reinforcing cooler air across the Sooner and Lonestar State. Highs come Friday afternoon will only rise into the upper 50s and low 60s. The sun will be shinning and winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15mph. Overnight Friday into Saturday will be cold! While trends have warmed slightly, temperatures are still flirting with freezing.

Temperatures will rebound into the weekend with sunshine and south winds. Highs in the mid to upper 60s respectively for Saturday and Sunday. Another (thankfully dry) cold front will arrive Sunday, dropping temperatures for Monday into the low to mid 60s.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.