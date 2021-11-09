Lawton City Council approves library grant, emergency waterline repairs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, Lawton City Council discussed everything from a big grant for the library to emergency replacements on waterlines to new sidewalks.

As a part of pandemic relief funds, the Institute of Museums and Library Services award grants to all public libraries in Oklahoma.

The Director of the Lawton Public Library Kristin Herr said it’s a game changer.

They’ll use their cut of the pie, worth almost $45,000 to install video conference equipment, re-tag books with radio-frequency identification tags, get self-checkout machines and a new security gate.

“This technology helps improve our services so we’re more efficient, and we can do more for our customers, and really we want to use our resources well and this is going to step us into more opportunities in the future to offer more services and be more convenient for our community,” Herr said.

Council members voted to use up to $300,000 of 2019 Capital Improvement Project funds to make emergency replacements on some waterlines.

It includes a few on Meadowbrook, near 53rd St. and one on 50th St, near the KIA dealership that’s broken several times.

According to Director of Public Utilities Rusty Whisenhunt, these needed to be expedited.

“It stops water loss within the city, which is money and it also, we’re moving into winter where water leaks and water running out on the roads creates slick spots. It is a safety issue also,” Whisenhunt said.

The Streets Division will also be able to select an on-call contractor or two to construct sidewalks around the city.

Director of Engineering Joe Painter said the extra hands should speed up the process, which normally takes a few months.

“It’s a priority of this community,” Painter said. “It has been since I got here to build sidewalks. We have a lot of neighborhoods that don’t have any sidewalks and we have a lot of foot traffic and it’s just the danger and the safety of putting people on sidewalks.”

They’re working to narrow down a list of sidewalks for committees to take a look at before deciding which ones to work on first.

Meanwhile, Whisenhunt said they should be able to find a contractor and start work by the end of next on emergency waterline repairs.

