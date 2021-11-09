Lawton Food Bank to close next Monday, Wednesday for construction

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank will be closed next Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 17.

According to executive director of the food bank Ellen Lechel, it will be closed due to construction of their new driveway.

They will be distributing food Tuesday and Thursday on the south side of the building from noon to 4 p.m.

Lechel said anyone who is in line at 4 will still receive their groceries.

