Lawton Food Bank to close next Monday, Wednesday for construction

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank will be closed next Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 17.

According to executive director of the food bank Ellen Lechel, it will be closed due to construction of their new driveway.

They will be distributing food Tuesday and Thursday on the south side of the building from noon to 4 p.m.

Lechel said anyone who is in line at 4 will still receive their groceries.

Early Christmas shoppers can protect themselves by being aware of their surroundings when shopping.
Lawton Police Department's holiday shopping safety tips
