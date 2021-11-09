Leaves are changing color in Texoma as fall foliage is peaking across the Southern Plains

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Now that we are making our way deep into autumn, we are seeing the trees and other plant foliage beginning to change color compared to their typical summertime green shade to more fall-like colors such as yellow, orange and red. The southern parts of the United States are witnessing the peak of fall foliage during the first couple weeks of November, and that includes Texoma. Looking outside, many trees are undergoing color change before their leaves fall off to signify the beginnings of winter.

Fall Foliage Forecast (KSWO)

Duncan Regional Hospital (KSWO)

Fall Foliage Peak Map (smokymountains.com)

The reasoning for the change in color has to do with chemical reactions within the leaves of trees. Chlorophyll, the substance within leaves that converts light into energy through photosynthesis, is what gives trees their natural green color. But during late autumn, the chlorophyll begins to break down, causing the leaves to turn color due to changing chemical composition within the leaves. The types of colors of the leaves are related to the climate and weather of the previous months. Brighter colors are more prominent when the late summer is dry and autumn has sunny days and cool nights, the exact type of weather we saw here in Texoma over the last few months.

Why Do Leaves Change Color? (KSWO)

