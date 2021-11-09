Expert Connections
Local charities and grant recipients receive thousands from Lawton Community Foundation

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Foundation continued their mission of support with their annual grant disbursement event.

The foundation gave out more than $346,000 across 55 local charitable organizations and grant recipients.

They also gave matching grants to various organizations to support their endowment funds.

Grant recipients included the Center for Creative Living, The Lawton Public School Foundation and USO Oklahoma.

LCF Trustees President David Towe said due to difficulties many charitable organizations have faced, the foundation’s mission of support has been more clear than ever.

“The Lawton Community Foundation are all local citizens and all of us have have a similar goal we want to do whatever we can do to help our community this organization, the Lawton Community Foundation, provides us that opportunity to work with these other organizations to help them,” he said.

The foundation also granted $2,000 scholarships to 17 local high school seniors.

