Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LPD’s Chief gives safety tips ahead of holiday season

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As it gets darker outside earlier, the Lawton Police Department is offering safety tips to help you navigate the holiday season.

Chief James Smith said when you’re going into a store, make sure to remember where you park and as you leave the store, be aware of your surroundings.

LPD knows that just because the sun is done for the day, doesn’t mean you are.

Smith said having personal awareness can save your life.

“We always suggest people not to wear dark clothes or be out walking,” Smith said. “Wear some light clothes or wear some reflective clothing or carry some type of lighting device or flashlight, something like that.”

If you choose to do your holiday shopping online, Smith warns to remember that criminals are shopping too, sometimes pretending to be a company like Amazon.

According to Smith, LPD is dealing with many people who have been the victim of phone scams.

He said your legitimate bank or the IRS will never need to ask for your personal information.

“They’ll start probing, asking for little bits of information like your date of birth or maybe an account number or something like that, so always be mindful,” Smith said. “Those institutions that will call you they’re not going to be asking for that information.”

With airline staff shortages, you may be driving to visit relatives instead of flying.

If that’s the case, Smith has a few suggestions.

“Leave a little early, slow down, wear your seatbelts, don’t drink and drive, don’t use any type of illegal substance while you’re driving. We want everybody to be safe this holiday season,” Smith said.

Chief Smith was also happy to share with 7NEWS that the Citizens Police Academy will go on as planned this year.

It was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

He said it gives everyone a chance to connect with our police officers.

“It’s a very good program,” Smith said. “We’re excited about having it start back up again, so those who are interested, please get online and fill out the application. We would love to have you.”

It’s a 12 week program that participants go to once a week to learn how and why Lawton officers do what they do.

The application will be available online by the end of the month. Keep checking LPD’s website and Facebook page for the link.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen
The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Pedestrian killed in Grady county crash
If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you...
Wildlife Refuge relocates popular tree from habitat
The contract was supposed to go through June 2022, but Jackson County EMS ended it early.
Southern Kiowa Co. towns lose ambulance service
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent

Latest News

Early Christmas shoppers can protect themselves by being aware of their surroundings when...
Lawton Police Department's holiday shopping safety tips
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 591, with 5,186 active cases statewide.
265 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, November 9th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: November 9th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, November 9th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: November 9th