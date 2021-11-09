LPD’s Chief gives safety tips ahead of holiday season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As it gets darker outside earlier, the Lawton Police Department is offering safety tips to help you navigate the holiday season.

Chief James Smith said when you’re going into a store, make sure to remember where you park and as you leave the store, be aware of your surroundings.

LPD knows that just because the sun is done for the day, doesn’t mean you are.

Smith said having personal awareness can save your life.

“We always suggest people not to wear dark clothes or be out walking,” Smith said. “Wear some light clothes or wear some reflective clothing or carry some type of lighting device or flashlight, something like that.”

If you choose to do your holiday shopping online, Smith warns to remember that criminals are shopping too, sometimes pretending to be a company like Amazon.

According to Smith, LPD is dealing with many people who have been the victim of phone scams.

He said your legitimate bank or the IRS will never need to ask for your personal information.

“They’ll start probing, asking for little bits of information like your date of birth or maybe an account number or something like that, so always be mindful,” Smith said. “Those institutions that will call you they’re not going to be asking for that information.”

With airline staff shortages, you may be driving to visit relatives instead of flying.

If that’s the case, Smith has a few suggestions.

“Leave a little early, slow down, wear your seatbelts, don’t drink and drive, don’t use any type of illegal substance while you’re driving. We want everybody to be safe this holiday season,” Smith said.

Chief Smith was also happy to share with 7NEWS that the Citizens Police Academy will go on as planned this year.

It was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

He said it gives everyone a chance to connect with our police officers.

“It’s a very good program,” Smith said. “We’re excited about having it start back up again, so those who are interested, please get online and fill out the application. We would love to have you.”

It’s a 12 week program that participants go to once a week to learn how and why Lawton officers do what they do.

The application will be available online by the end of the month. Keep checking LPD’s website and Facebook page for the link.

