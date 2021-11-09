Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell visits Altus Tuesday

By Will Hutchison
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell spent the day visiting with people in Altus.

Pinnell met with high school students, farmers and ranchers and the rotary club Tuesday. He’ll also be meeting with business owners in Altus on Wednesday. He says it’s important for him to travel to every community in the state to learn about issues people are facing.

“We have 77 counties, not two counties. It’s extremely important for a state-wide elected official, I’m the sales and marketing director for the state, so I need to make sure I’m in communities. What’s working, what’s not working, what laws do we need to be passing down at the state capitol that are going to help industry here in Altus, America. If I don’t get it straight from the source in these communities, then sometimes we go down to the state capitol and we’re doing it the wrong way,” Pinnell said.

Pinnell says he enjoys coming to southwest Oklahoma and seeing the growth and relationships in the area.

“We’re here at Western College, I love to see the partnership between this college and our high school and our career tech facilities that we have in this area. Partnerships are key for rural Oklahoma. Public/private partnerships are key also. I really like to see the momentum, is the word I would use for Altus, and I’ll do everything I can as Lieutenant Governor to ensure we continue to see that momentum in southwest Oklahoma,” Pinnell said.

Pinnell also pointed out the recent renovations at the Quartz Mountain Resort as a highlight of the area.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen
The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Pedestrian killed in Grady county crash
If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you...
Wildlife Refuge relocates popular tree from habitat
The contract was supposed to go through June 2022, but Jackson County EMS ended it early.
Southern Kiowa Co. towns lose ambulance service
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Our next cold front brings scattered showers & storms tomorrow evening
A lawsuit has been filed due to a housing controversy between the City of Altus and residents.
“Crash pads” cause of housing controversy in Altus
Goodwill is known for giving people the opportunity to shop on a budget, but they’re taking...
Goodwill’s annual Free Coat drive
Goodwill is known for giving people the opportunity to shop on a budget, but they’re taking...
Goodwill's Annual Free Coat drive