Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell visits Altus Tuesday

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell spent the day visiting with people in Altus.

Pinnell met with high school students, farmers and ranchers and the rotary club Tuesday. He’ll also be meeting with business owners in Altus on Wednesday. He says it’s important for him to travel to every community in the state to learn about issues people are facing.

“We have 77 counties, not two counties. It’s extremely important for a state-wide elected official, I’m the sales and marketing director for the state, so I need to make sure I’m in communities. What’s working, what’s not working, what laws do we need to be passing down at the state capitol that are going to help industry here in Altus, America. If I don’t get it straight from the source in these communities, then sometimes we go down to the state capitol and we’re doing it the wrong way,” Pinnell said.

Pinnell says he enjoys coming to southwest Oklahoma and seeing the growth and relationships in the area.

“We’re here at Western College, I love to see the partnership between this college and our high school and our career tech facilities that we have in this area. Partnerships are key for rural Oklahoma. Public/private partnerships are key also. I really like to see the momentum, is the word I would use for Altus, and I’ll do everything I can as Lieutenant Governor to ensure we continue to see that momentum in southwest Oklahoma,” Pinnell said.

Pinnell also pointed out the recent renovations at the Quartz Mountain Resort as a highlight of the area.

