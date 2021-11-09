New memorial garden in Lawton honors veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Veterans Center unveiled a new garden Tuesday to honor the nation’s veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The Never Forget Memorial Garden is a way to support the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which has honored the country’s unidentified war casualties for the last 100 years.

The Never Forget Garden is part of a national initiative to both support the tomb, and give people a place to honor fallen heroes.

“It’s actually kind of hard to describe,” veteran service representative for Veterans Affairs Randy Law said. “As a veteran myself, it gives a good place to reflect on the past, the veterans that have served, the ones that we’ve lost, the POWs, the MIAs, and the ones that have never been identified. This is honestly a place to reflect and remember the millions of veterans that served our country.”

The Never Forget garden initiative began in 2018.

To find out how to get a marker for your garden, you can visit tombguard.org/never-forget-garden-marker.

