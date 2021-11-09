Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

New memorial garden in Lawton honors veterans

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Veterans Center unveiled a new garden Tuesday to honor the nation’s veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The Never Forget Memorial Garden is a way to support the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which has honored the country’s unidentified war casualties for the last 100 years.

The Never Forget Garden is part of a national initiative to both support the tomb, and give people a place to honor fallen heroes.

“It’s actually kind of hard to describe,” veteran service representative for Veterans Affairs Randy Law said. “As a veteran myself, it gives a good place to reflect on the past, the veterans that have served, the ones that we’ve lost, the POWs, the MIAs, and the ones that have never been identified. This is honestly a place to reflect and remember the millions of veterans that served our country.”

The Never Forget garden initiative began in 2018.

To find out how to get a marker for your garden, you can visit tombguard.org/never-forget-garden-marker.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen
The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Pedestrian killed in Grady county crash
If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you...
Wildlife Refuge relocates popular tree from habitat
The contract was supposed to go through June 2022, but Jackson County EMS ended it early.
Southern Kiowa Co. towns lose ambulance service
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent

Latest News

Diamondback Sales Manager Kim Mills joins 7News to talk about Christmas for Kids and Lawton...
Organizations to take part in Christmas for Kids, Lawton Food Bank donation drive
A fire at a house on Big Bear Loop was called in around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon.
Crews called to house fire in Elgin
Salvation Army begins Red Kettle Bell Drive.
Salvation Army rings bells for Red Kettle drive
Lawton Food Bank to close next Monday, Wednesday for construction