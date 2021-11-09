Expert Connections
Organizations to take part in Christmas for Kids, Lawton Food Bank donation drive

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than a dozen motorcycle clubs, the Lawton Firefighter’s Association and Diamondback Harley Davidson are teaming up to host a toy run this weekend.

Diamondback Sales Manager Kim Mills stopped by 7News to give us the details on Tuesday.

The toy run begins this Saturday, Nov. 13, with line-up beginning at noon at VFW Post 5263, before winding up at the Diamondback Harley Davison.

Make sure to bring three non-perishable food items and one toy, new in the box, to support the Lawton Food Bank and Christmas for kids.

Breakfast burritos, street tacos and beer will be available for purchase, and there will also be live music.

