Salvation Army rings bells for Red Kettle drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army volunteers are starting to ring bells around Lawton, as they kick off their Red Kettle Bell Drive Tuesday.

The drive will officially start Wednesday, Nov. 10.

For the next couple of months, volunteers will be set up all over Lawton, such as Walmart, Walgreens, ACE Hardware and a few more.

They are asking for any donations, and they are also looking for volunteers to stand with them at the doors, too.

“I’m really passionate about this part, because I do believe that we would be looking at a different community without the salvation army in it,” Administrative Officer Jake Law said. “And um, you know it’s not always easy, funding is not always as good as we would like it. We get a lot of support, but at the end of the day, we’re not selling a product. We’re selling hope, and some years are better than others.”

For those who would like to donate more than money, they can donate time by registering to volunteer.

